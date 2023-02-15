Kupwara teenage girl’s body retrieved from Jhelum at Sonwar, Sgr

Srinagar: The body of a teenage girl from Kupwara, who had allegedly jumped into river Jhelum in Sonwar area of Srinagar on February 12 evening, was retrieved on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said that Indian Navy, River Police and SDRF jointly launched a massive search operation and fished out the body of a teenage girl in river Jhelum at Aramwari Sonwar here today.

They said that the body has been taken by the police for legal medical formalities after which it would be handed over to the family for last rites—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print