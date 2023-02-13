2 SC Judges To Take Oath Today

New Delhi: Two new judges — Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar — will be administered oath of office by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday morning.

Before being elevated as judges of the apex court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Once they take oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months.

Justice Bindal, whose parent cadre is the Punjab and Haryana High Court, had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 11, 2021.

Born on April 16, 1961, Justice Bindal did LL.B. from the Kurukshetra University in 1985 and joined the profession in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 1985.

He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006.

Justice Kumar, whose parent cadre is the Karnataka High Court, was serving as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since October 13, 2021.

Born on July 14, 1962, he was enrolled as an advocate in 1987.

In 1999, he was appointed as an additional central government standing counsel at the Karnataka High Court.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print