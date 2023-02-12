Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar appointed as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

Srinagar: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, judge of the Gauhati High Court has been appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to an order, his appointment will come into effect from the date he assumes charge of his post.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Judge of the Gauhati High Court to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads the order—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print