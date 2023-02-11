No flight operation amid snowfall, low visibility in Kashmir

Srinagar: Air travel to and fro Srinagar International Airport was hit due to snowfall this morning as authorities diverted a few flights owing to reduced visibility on Saturday.

A senior airport officer said that visibility has reduced to 500 M while it was continuously snowing. “No flight operations have taken place since morning,” he said, adding, “We are waiting for weather to improve.”

Already a few flights expected to arrive at the airport had to be diverted to New Delhi or Amritsar, he said. (GNS)

