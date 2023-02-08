5 members of a non-local family die due to suspected suffocation in Kralpora Kupwara

Kupwara: Five members of a non-local family, putting up at Kralpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, died due to suspected suffocation on intervening Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Reports said that family of one Majid Ansari, resident of Bijnore Uttar Pradesh, which was putting up at a rented accommodation at Kralpora was found unconscious. As people sought help from a local doctor, all the members were declared dead.

Among the deceased include Majid Ansari (35) son of Ahmad Hussain, his wife Sohana Khatoon (30), their children Faizan Ansari (4), Abu Zar (3) and a few days old infant.

BMO Kralpora confirming the deaths of family members said that it may be a possible case of suffocation. He was however quick to add that the actual details will come to fore once the bodies reach health facility. “We have sent two ambulances to ferry the bodies here, once we know the actual details, we will share accordingly”, he said. (GNS)

