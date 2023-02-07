Govt Says Alleged Encroacher’s List In Circulation ‘Not Official’

Srinagar: The authorities on Monday termed said that list which is allegedly in circulation on some social media groups regarding alleged encroachers in Srinagar and among others mentions name of Safia Abdullah Khan, daughter of Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president and former chief minister of erstwhile state, was not official.

The government made the statement before a bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal during the hearing of a petition filed by Safia Abdullah, seeking directions to the authorities to quash the list which she claimed was in furtherance of the government Circular (No. 020JK (Rev) of 2023) 9 January 2023 “put in public domain” by the authorities. She had challenged the list with regard to 2 Kanals 14 Marlas and 138 Sqft at Sonwar Gupkar Srinagar and said that the land stands leased out to her which is valid till 26 August 2026 .

By virtue of the circular a direction has been issued to all the concerned Deputy Commissioners to ensure that all encroachments on State land including Roshniland and on Kachharie land are removed to the extent of 100%.

On asking of the Court, Mohsin Qadiri, Senior AAG, entered appearance and vehemently disputed the list which was placed on record by Safia’s counsel. The Sr. AAG submitted that it was not an official document. He rather went to the extent of saying that this is a fake document and has not been issued by the authorities at all. He further submitted that the impugned list is not the part of the Circular which has been issued by the Government (vide No. 020JK (Rev) of 2023), thus no cause of action has accrued to her to file the present petition.

He said that as on date the property does not figure in the list of the encroachers against whom the action is being taken or likely to be taken by authorities and, therefore, the petition deserves to be dismissed at this stage.

“In view of the categorical statement made by counsel for the respondents (authorities), the present petition has been filed on mere apprehensions and thus, is not maintainable,” the court said.

At this stage, after arguing for a while, counsel for Safia sought the court’s leave to withdraw the plea. Subsequently the court took his statement on record.

“Accordingly, in view of the above, the writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn along with all connected miscellaneous applications,” the court added

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print