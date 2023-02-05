Target killings not only on individuals but integrity of India: LG

Says Govt Working With Full ‘Sensitivity’ To Address All Issues Of KPs

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Special Governance Camp for Kashmiri Migrants at Jagti Colony.The 12-day long camp at 6 locations is aimed to ensure 100% saturation of Social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants. 18 departments have put up their stalls at the camp including the facilities for enrolment of youth for self employment, skilling and up-skilling.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, Administration is sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri Migrant families and PM Package Employees.

“Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. These attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India. There are a handful of people, who on the behest of the neighboring country are targeting innocent civilians. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues,” the Lt Governor told the gathering

The Lt Governor also observed that many PM Package Employees have resumed their duties and the direction has been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.

The Lt Governor strongly refuted the quote by the Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, and asserted that he has made no such statement and it has been attributed to him with malicious intent.

“It is completely fabricated and full of lies. I have never used such words for anyone in my entire life. It is my firm belief that anyone who needs help should always be given priority. My doors are open 24 hours for those who has any problem. We are creating an environment to address your issues, efforts are being made for welfare of your children and families to ensure that entire community can contribute in the progress of J&K like it did in the past,” Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said, directive has been issued to organize such special governance camps for POJK brothers and sisters to ensure saturation of social security schemes, self-employment and skilling.

He also highlighted that almost all the posts under PM Package have been filled and the UT Government has made all the arrangements for construction of 6000 dwellings.

“Except two, the construction is underway on all the sites. I am personally monitoring the progress. By this April, 1200 houses and till December 2700 houses will be ready. All the pending promotions were completed recently. The process of promotion from Non-gazetted to gazetted is going on and I hope that it will be completed by the end of this month,” the Lt Governor said.

He also said that 80% to 85% PM Package employees are posted at district headquarters. Some are posted at tehsil headquarters after the security audit of the areas. We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in remote isolated area, he added.

“We are committed to fulfill the expectation of people. Earlier, the laws were formulated to retrieve the properties of Kashmiri Pandit brothers but it was not implemented. We have taken immediate action and out of 8000 applications received on Migrant Portal around 6000 cases have been resolved. The administration and the security forces are working with dedication to ensure your safety,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the concerned departments for the up-gradation of community hall and a playground.

Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction; Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Sh KK Sidha, Commissioner, Relief & Rehabilitation and other senior officers were also present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print