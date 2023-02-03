‘Working on leads to solve Dhangri case’

Rajouri/Jammu: The police investigation into the recent Dhangri attack case is on track to bring the culprits to book, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday, as one of the victim families announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 5 demanding justice.

Seven people were killed and 14 others injured when militants attacked Dhangri village of Rajouri district on the first day of January.

While five people, including two brothers, were killed firing incident, two children were died when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), left behind by the attackers, went off the next day.

“We are working on various leads (to crack the Dhangri case) and will share details at the right time,” Singh told reporters in Jammu.

He congratulated Rajouri police for busting a module of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arresting three of its members during investigation of cases related to recovery of IEDs at different places between January 8 and 18 in the district.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old Saroj Bala, a widow who lost both of her sons Deepak Sharma and Prince Sharma in the attack announced a hunger strike from February 5 to seek justice for the victims.

“One month has passed but the militants involved in the attack are still at large,” Bala, who is now left alone in her family, told reporters.

She said the victim families are waiting for justice and “I have decided to sit on the hunger strike till the culprits are not brought to book.”

She said Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior security officers had assured justice to the victims but “all their promises have fallen flat.”

Dheeraj Sharma, Sarpanch of Dhangri Upper Panchayat, said the entire village is standing with the grieving mother.

“We stand with Bala and will join her in the hunger strike,” he said.

