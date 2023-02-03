Huge Cache of Arms and Ammo Recovered As SFs Arrest 6 ‘JeM Militant Associates’ in Kulgam

Srinagar: Police and Army in a joint operation recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the possession of six militant associates, now arrested, belonging to militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police spokesperson said.

“On the basis of specific information regarding carrying out of subversive activities in Mirhama and Damhal hanjipora area of district Kulgam a major breakthrough was achieved by the arrest of six militant associates in joint operation of Kulgam police and 9RR and huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered on the instance of the accused”, the spokesperson maintained in a statement.

The apprehended person have been identified as; Shahid Ahmad Padder alias Jeela, son of Ghulam Ahmad Padder resident of Mirhama, Ubaid Ahmad Itoo son of Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo, resident of Mirhama, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Azad Ahmad Dar resident of DH Pora, Nawaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Abdullah Ganie resident of Dangerpora, Aabid Mushtaq alias Raju son of Mushtaq Ahmad Naik resident of Mirhama and Kifayat Ahmad Lone alias Rinku son of Mohd Maqbool Lone resident of Mohammad Pora.

The details of the recovered arms and ammunition on the instance of accused, as per the statement include: Pistol 01, Pistol Magazine 01, Pistol Rounds 18, Hand Grenade 01, UBGL Shell 04, Mortar shell 02, AK 47 Rounds 30 Rounds, M4 Rounds 446 Rounds, M4 magazines 08, AK 47 Magazines 01, Insas Magazine 01, Wireless Set 01, Walky Talky 04 and other incriminating materials.

“During preliminary investigation it surfaced that the militants were affiliated with the militant outfit JeM and were in touch with militant handlers via various social media platforms. The arrested accused were hell bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in district Kulgam by way of carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, minority communities etc.”, reads the statement.

“In this connection Case with FIR No. 01/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora. Further investigation of the case is in progress to expose the broader conspiracy”, the statement further read. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print