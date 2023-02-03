16 Oppn parties meet in Parliament to step up attack on govt, seek discussion on Adani stock rout

New Delhi: At least 16 Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament and decided to step up their attack on the government, demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of Adani stock rout.

The meeting came a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue and stalled both houses of Parliament on Thursday.

Various opposition parties have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored committee investigation into the Adani issue while also seeking a discussion on it in Parliament.

