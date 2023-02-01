J&K gets Rs 35581 crore central assistance in Union budget

Srinagar: The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been allocated Rs 35581 crore in the Union budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The budget documents reveal that Jammu & Kashmir has been allocated Rs 35581 crore in the Union budget for 2023-24.

According to the documents, there has been massive hike in revised estimates for the current financial year.

The revised estimates for UT have been hiked to Rs 44538 against budget estimates of Rs 35581 crore.

