Highway Reopens After 2-Day Closure

It was Longest Closure Of Thoroughfare This Season: Officials

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened on Tuesday for traffic after remaining closed for the two consecutive days.

The officials said that the thoroughfare remained closed mainly due to landslide in Ramban district, leaving more than 600 vehicles stranded on the road.

“After clearance of debris on NH-44 passenger traffic released from both sides,” traffic department officials said, adding, “Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. TCU Jammu/Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.”

The 270-kilometre-long highway was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district on Monday.

Traffic officials had issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the highway.

According to them, more than 600 vehicles were stranded at different points of the highway before the thoroughfare was cleared by men and machines deployed to the purpose. Officials said that this was the longest closure of the thoroughfare this season.

The Mughal road, which connects Shopian district of Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu division, as well as Srinagar-Leh are already closed for traffic for this winter.

