Addresses seminar on J&K by Mahamana Malaviya Mission at Lucknow

J&K on journey of development since August 2019: LG

Lucknow: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed a seminar on Jammu Kashmir organized by Mahamana Malaviya Mission at Lucknow.

Speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said, “J&K’s journey since August 2019 & robust and consistent growth has given new confidence and people are striving their utmost in pursuit of a common vision to build a bright future.”

We have given greater thrust to infrastructure development, transforming rural landscape, best health care facilities, making governance responsive, transparent, easily accessible & reviving agriculture, industry & service sector for sustainable development, the Lt Governor observed.

Highlighting the performance of Jammu Kashmir in different sectors and achievements, the Lt Governor said the administration has taken several measures to ensure social equality so that all citizens enjoy equal economic opportunity and they are empowered to contribute to nation building.

Today, every citizen of J&K is contributing to UT’s journey of progress. All sections of society, farmers, youths, women, tribals in J&K are feeling empowered for the first time in seven decades, the Lt Governor observed.

Sharing the “historic” journey of new J&K over the past three years, the Lt Governor said under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the city of Jammu has emerged as the centre of educational institutions. Tourism sector is scaling new height. The glorious era of film shooting has also returned to Jammu Kashmir.

“Following the ideals of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, our endeavour is to enhance economic prosperity in rural areas and fulfill the resolution of AtmaNirbhar Jammu Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.

“The development and productive engagement of youth of Jammu Kashmir has been prioritized. Employment avenues in the government, corporate sector and opportunities are being provided to young boys and girls to become entrepreneurs. Since August 2019, financial assistance and requisite training has been provided to 6 lakh young boys and girls to start their business venture,” the Lt Governor added.

Sh. Prabhu Narain Srivastava, President, Mahamana Malaviya Mission; Sh Devendra Swaroop Shukla, General Secretary; Dr A K Thakkar, Vice President, Mahamana Malaviya Mission; Sh Ajay Srivastav, Trustee, Narayan Seva Sansthan; office bearers and large number of people were present on the occasion.

