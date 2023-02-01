Holistic Agri Development Plan In J&K: Govt Forms LG-Led CAC, Others Panels

Srinagar: The Government on Tuesday constituted the Central Apex Committee, Empowered Committee, Union territory Level Executive Committee, District Level Committee(s) for implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan in Jammu and Kashmir.

With Lieutenant Governor as chairperson, the 13-member Central Apex Committee (CAC) comprises of Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, Agriculture Production, Industries & Commerce, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, Revenue, Cooperatives Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring , Chairman UT Level Apex Committee, Vice Chancellors SKUAST, Jammu and Kashmir and Mission Director, “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” (Member Secretary), according to a government order..

It terms of reference include “mentorship, extension of Vision, Directions and setting Priorities.”

It has been also tasked with to provide extension of strategic support for program implementation; overall monitoring the progress of the “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan”; approve the projects along with operational guidelines based on sectoral needs; approve necessary changes if any (such as deletion, addition and modification of any project) with regard to the plan, without altering the total funding and allocation as well as policy guidance and direction.

The Empowered Committee (EC) comprises of 14-members and is head by Chief Secretary as Chairperson.

Its terms of reference include approving re-appropriation of funds and necessary revisions to subcomponents/activities during the course of implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” based on field situations, requirements and feedbacks from EIAs so as to remove difficulties in implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” .

Besides, it has been tasked with approve revision of physical targets and financial allocations of the subcomponents/activities including revision of the year-wise physical targets of individual sub-components/activities within the overall financial allocations based on the sectoral demands, local priorities and pace of fund off-take; approve need-based changes to the sub-components/activities within the broad framework of the scheme based on the sectoral priorities, requirements and feedbacks from EIAs, fund off take, local needs, etc. so as to remove difficulties in implementation and for optimal outcomes and approve Annual Action Plan indicating physical and financial targets including anticipated outcomes of the year under the “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” based on the progress of preceding year(s), pipeline proposals (in hand), annual budgetary allocation, financial liability of previous years, demands and needs of the sector, inputs/preparedness of EIAs etc.

The EC taking into consideration the sectoral needs and demands, the order said, will be competent to approve inclusion of activities/components/effective technologies, and exclude unviable activities/components/technologies.

“The EC on the recommendations of UT Level Executive Committee (ULEC) will earmark the extent of funds under administrative expenses that would be released to End Implementing Agencies,” it said, adding, “the Chairperson of the EC may co-opt domain expert(s) as members of EC”.

The Committee will also have the power to update the cost norms of different activities as required from time to time due to variation of the price index of different commodities related to a particular activity.

The UT Level Executive Committee (ULEC), the government said, Executive Committee (EC) under the Chairmanship of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department and the Mission Director shall be its convenor. The other members of the Committee shall be the Vice Chancellors and the Directors of line Departments.

“A core team responsible for implementation of the projects, their execution, monitoring, evaluation & impact assessment etc under the Mission Director shall also be in place,” it said, adding, “This team shall be staffed with professionally competent and dedicated human resources from the existing human resource base of J&K to be nominated by Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department”. The composition: i. Administrative Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (Chairperson) ii. Mission Director, “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” (Convenor) a. Project Head, Agriculture b. Project Head, Horticulture c. Project Head, Livestock d. Project Head, Marketing & Value Addition e. Project Head, R&D iii. End Implementing Agencies (EIAs) a. VC, SKUAST-J along with representatives from concerned faculties b. VC, SKUAST-K along with representatives from concerned faculties c. Director Agriculture, Jammu/Kashmir d. Director Horticulture, Jammu/Kashmir e. Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu/Kashmir f. Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu/Kashmir g. Director Sericulture, J&K h. Director, Horticulture Planning & Marketing, J&K i. Director Fisheries, J&K j. MD, JKHPMC k. CGM, NABARD l. MD, UTLBC

Its terms of reference include i. VC SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir may co-opt faculty members as per demand & requirements ii. The UT Level Executive Committee shall be responsible for implementing and monitoring the projects and furnish their progress on quarterly basis. iii. The ULEC will also monitor the implementation of project(s) at the ground level. iv. The ULEC shall be empowered to suggest changes in guidelines which will be approved by the Empowered Committee. v. Handhold in implementing & executing the projects on ground. vi. Make recommendations to the EC from time to time for continuous improvement of implementation of the “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” vii. Handhold beneficiaries to facilitate them to submit the proposal viii. Undertake outreach of the scheme ix. Maintain liaison with the respective banks for monitoring the fund flow to the beneficiary and The ULEC would be assisted by such committees/bodies as may be constituted by the Department for smooth execution of its roles and responsibilities.

Similarly, the District Level Committee(s) (DLC) are headed by respective District Magistrates and comprise nine other members.

“The DLC will be responsible for implementation of the “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” at the District Level including its supervision and monitoring,” the order reads, adding, “The DLC will be responsible for approval of beneficiaries for Beneficiaries oriented individual/group activities of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan”.”

Further, the DLC will undertake convergence of activities under “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan” with activities and interventions of other Schemes and programs at the district level.

“The DLC will facilitate fostering of linkages with Banks/Financial Institutions to the beneficiaries,” it said, adding, “Wherever considered essential, a District Program Unit (DPU) would be created with necessary support structure for assisting the DLC in implementation of “Holistic Agriculture Development Plan”.” Besides, wherever required, for assisting the DPU, necessary institutional arrangements at sub-district level would be created, it said. “The district’s potential and requirements would be the criteria for identification of districts for establishing such institutional arrangements.” (GNS)

