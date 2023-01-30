Snowfall: All 68 flights cancelled at Sgr Airport

Srinagar: The fresh snowfall in the Valley on Monday led to the cancellation of all the flights at Srinagar international airport.

Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that all the 68 flights including 34 arrivals and 34 departure were cancelled today.

He said that all the flights were cancelled due to low visibility and continuous snowfall in Srinagar.

Pertinently, J&K parts received moderate snowfall today, bringing down the temperature across Kashmir.

The weatherman has predicted wet weather conditions till tomorrow—(KNO)

