NIA Attaches Hurriyat Conference’s Main Office

Srinagar: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Sunday attached the Hurriyat Conference’s office in the Rajbagh area here on the orders of a Delhi court in a militancy funding case, officials said.

A team of the federal agency arrived at the Hurriyat office and pasted an attachment notice on the building’s outer wall, they said

“This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the office of All Party Hurriyat Conference is located at Rajbagh and is owned jointly by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is presently facing trial … has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 by Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi,” the notice read.

The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.

The Hurriyat Conference-led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the attachment of the amalgam’s office will not detach people from their desire for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.

“Those in command and control of Jammu and Kashmir should know that the sentiment and desire to see the resolution of the Kashmir conflict and to live in fearless peace, is embedded in the people of Jammu and Kashmir… Attaching buildings of stone and mortar will not detach people from their sentiment. They will continue to seek a peaceful resolution,” the amalgam said in a statement.

The Hurriyat termed the court order as “lopsided”. It also again demanded the release of its jailed leaders and activists.

“it once again asks Rights organisations in India and outside to take serious note of the protracted detention of all leadership and activists in jails and under detention, besides, human rights activists, journalists, political activists, youth and thousands of other Kashmiri suffering prison and incarceration for their political beliefs, and ask Government of India for their immediate release.”

PTI

