‘Chilai Kalan’ Likely To End With ‘Good’ Snowfall

Expect Widespread Moderate To Heavy Snowfall In J&K, Ladakh On Jan 30: Sonam Lotus

Srinagar: Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period, is likely to end on January 30 with “good” snowfall even as weather department on Saturday issued a ‘yellow warning’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director meteorological department Sonam Loutus said that light snow and rain was expected at scattered places in the next 24 hours.

On January 30, he said widespread moderate snow and rain (in Jammu) with “heavy” snowfall in Pirpanjal, South Kashmir, Doda-Kistawar etc.(more than 75% chances) was expected.

“Peak of Chilai Kalan to bid good bye J&K and Ladakh with good snowfall,” he said, adding, “Expect widespread moderate to heavy snowfall in J&K and Ladakh on Jan 30 (70-80% chance).”

On January 31, he said, light to moderate snow and rain was expected at scattered places.

He said the weather system may cause snow avalanches in the areas prone to them. It may likely to affect surface and air transportation on Monday, he said. Power supply may also get affected.

“People are advised not to venture out in avalanche prone areas, unless emergency,” he said, adding, “Passengers are advised to travel after confirmation of road status from concerned traffic police”.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

Meanwhile regarding temperature, a MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1.7°C against 1.2°C on the previous night. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.9°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.2°C against minus 8.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 2.6°C against minus 3.7°C on the previous night and it was above 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.1°C against 5.5°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.4°C (below normal by 0.2°C), Batote 1.7°C (above normal by 0.8°C), Katra 6.6°C (0.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 1.4°C (0.6°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 13.6°C and minus 14.8°C respectively, the official said.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21. It does not mean an end to the winter either. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

