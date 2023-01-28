DC Pulwama reviews progress of works under JJM

PULWAMA: To review the progress of water supply projects taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to ensure all the household in the district have access to safe and adequate drinking water facilities, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary today chaired a meeting in his office chamber, here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review of the physical and financial progress of various works of Water Supply Schemes (WSSs) being implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district.

During the meeting, brief discussion was held on status of constitution of Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSCs), preparation of Village/ Panchayat Action Plan (VAP), status of approval of Village/ Panchayat Action Plan (VAP), District Action Plan (DAP) and the status of administrative approvals.

The DC was apprised about the status of implementation of support agencies, operation and maintenance of water supply infrastructure by PRIs.

The DC discussed with the concerned the Physical/financial progress of schemes and its updation on IMIS portal. He stressed on the Test checks and 3rd party inspections, status of testing of drinking water quality, identification of institutions having established laboratories for water quality testing, status of implementation of IEC/BCC strategy, identification of master trainers for building capacity of GP members and Pani Samiti members, status of FHTCs covered and its updation on IMIS portal, status of approval of success stories/best practices on Jal Jeevan Mission.

The DC was briefed about the status of identification of well performing Gram Panchayats/ VWSCs/ Pani Samitis.

The DC took a detailed report regarding the status of collection and analysis of data on health indicators, water borne diseases, visits for Gram Panchayats/Pani Samitis. He stressed on the grievance redressal mechanism being adopted by the Department.

While majority of the works have been completed under JJM, DC reviewed the progress of balance undergoing works at few places in the district.

The DDC emphasized that every effort has to be made to ensure that the goal of tap water to all households must be achieved as per the projected timeline.

On the occasion, the DC stressed the concerned Engineers to complete the process of groundwater works allotment by the end of January and start physical work by 15th of February to make the projects operational by March 15, 2023 in order to benefit the general public in the area.

He stressed that the Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households falling even in the remotest part of the district.

Meanwhile, the DC took a review of progress achieved with regard to set parameters and indicators under Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS) including Har Ghar Jal, certification by Gram Sabhas, Water Quality Testing/Monitoring & Surveillance and Institutional Arrangements.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Pulwama, Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz; ACD Pulwama, DFO Pulwama, CMO Pulwama, DEPO Pulwama, DSWO Pulwama, Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti, and other concerned officers.

