Bharat Jodo Yatra: Srinagar Traffic Police issue advisory for tomorrow

Srinagar: The Srinagar Traffic police on Saturday issued traffic advisory asking people to avoid certain routes while travelling in Srinagar tomorrow in view of Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that is scheduled to enter the City.

According to an order, no traffic will be allowed from Pantha Chowk towards Dalgate.

Motorists have been asked to use the NHW-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach their destinations.

As per the order, in addition no traffic will be allowed from Kohnkhan Dalgate towards Pantha Chowk and motorists have been asked to use the Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangermal Road instead.

“To reach their destinations, all motorists are advised to use the M.A Road/Residency Road/HSHS/Jahangir Chowk flyover-Rambagh-Natipora or Baghat-Sanatnagar route. Vehicles will not be allowed from Radio Kashmir, Konhakhan, Dalgate, Hotel Lalit, and Nishat towards Nehrupark, and from Brein Nishat towards Boulevard-Gupkar Road. Motorists will need to use the Nishat-Foreshore-Habbak route instead,” reads the order.

As per the order general public and tourists have been advised to use alternative routes to reach the Srinagar International Airport to avoid any inconvenience.

“Commuters are advised to plan their movements accordingly as the diversions will be in place on January 29. The road stretch from Pantha Chowk upto Dalgate, Dalgate upto Nishat via Nehru Park, Gupkar road have been declared as “No Parking Zones” and unattended vehicles parked on the roadside will be towed. Medical emergencies will be facilitated,” it reads—(KNO)

