Blast In Eidgah Injures Civilian

Srinagar: A 32-year-old civilian suffered minor injuries in a grenade attack in Eidgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this evening.

“One grenade was lobbed by militants in Eidgah area which caused minor splinter injury to one person namely Ajaz Ahmed Deva son of Abdul Rasheed Deva of Sangam, Srinagar,” police said in a tweet, adding, ‘Person has been taken to hospital and is out of danger”. Meanwhile, the police said, an “operation” has been launched to catch the culprit(s).”

Police further said that some suspects have been picked up for examination.

Meanwhile police said that object which was recovered from Jaglanoo near police station Kandi in Rajouri district this evening and was suspected to be an IED has turned out to be a “blinking lights”.

The police statement comes after the area was “thoroughly sanitised by teams of District Police Rajouri, 60 RR and CRPF.”

“A suspicious object with blinking lights recovered from Jaglanoo, PS Kandi is not an IED but an electronic device with blinking lights,’ police said in a statement to GNS, “The public is advised not to panic and spread rumours.”

However, the police advised the general public to be cautious and report any suspicious and unattended object to PCR Rajouri on Phone No. 01962262 515 or 9596520120.

Earlier, soon after the object was spotted, it was suspected to be an IED and subsequently police, army and CRPF rushed to the area.

