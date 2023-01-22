‘Ex-MLA’s house targeted in Poonch’

Jammu: Police on Saturday launched investigations amid reports of damage to a streetlight and splinters marks on wall of a house of a former MLA at Lassana in Surankote area of Poonch district.
Official sources said that house belongs to ex-MLA Surankote Choudhary Mohammad Akram and falls close to a jungle area.
They said preliminary investigations suggest that splinter marks on wall were caused by pellets from a 12-bore rifle. “Further investigations are underway,” the said. While no one was injured in the incident, it has led to panic among locals.
A police officer said that investigators are inquiring all possible angles. ” Since the house is in close vicinity of a jungle, it could be case of hunter shots hitting the house or there could be other possibilities. We are investigating all angles.”
Jammu: Police on Saturday launched investigations amid reports of damage to a streetlight and splinters marks on wall of a house of a former MLA at Lassana in Surankote area of Poonch district.