There will be no problem from security point: Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said all necessary security arrangements have been made for the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The march entered Kashmir on Thursday and will culminate with a rally in Srinagar on January 30.

“There will be no problem from the security point of view for the yatra. All security arrangements have been made,” Sinha told reporters after laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmir migrant employees under PM package at Zewan, 12 km from here.

The march started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra started its Jammu and Kashmir leg from this border district on a rainy morning with Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT) among those joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the march.

Gandhi donned a black raincoat over his now trademark white T-shirt for the yatra, which was scheduled to start at 7 am but could begin only after 8.15 am.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday evening and is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30.

Several Congress leaders, including the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and his predecessor G A Mir, accompanied Gandhi during the final leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “I have come to join the Yatra on behalf of my party. The atmosphere in the country is changing fast and I am seeing Gandhi as a leader who is raising his voice on real issues.” (PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print