Srinagar: Atleast five persons were injured in twin mysterious blast in Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the blasts were reported from two vehicles, leading to injuries to five persons.

The injured have been evacuated to nearby hospital.

” The area has been cordoned off and senior police officer along with other police personnel are at the spot and further investigations are underway,”.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print