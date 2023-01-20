KU, Anjuman condole demise of Prof Abdul Ghani al-Azhari

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan, Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other officers of the University on Thursday condoled the demise of Prof. Abdul Ghani al-Azhari, renowned scholar and former Head of the varsity’s Department of Arabic

In a condolence message, Prof Nilofer expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and conveyed her condolences on behalf of the teaching, non-teaching and student fraternity of the University.

Officiating VC, Prof Nazir Ahmad also condoled the sad demise of Prof al-Azhari and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Dean Academics, Dean Research, Dean Colleges, Deans of Schools, HODs and Officers of the Registry also expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Prof al-Azhari.

A condolence meeting was held in the office chamber of the Head Department of Arabic, Prof. Salahuddin Tak, wherein the teaching, non-teaching staff and research scholars were present. The members expressed their deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and highlighted the glorious contributions of Prof. Abdul Ghani al-Azhari, to the nation in general and to the Arabic language and literature in particular. His literary and religious contributions that have inspired and influenced generations of people were remembered as well.

While condoling the sad demise of Prof Abdul al-Azhari, the Head of the department described him as an eminent teacher, a great academician and an epitome of knowledge with high proficiency in religious sciences. He further added that Prof Azhari was a prolific religious scholar who keenly worked for the upliftment of the nation. At the end ‘Fateha’ prayers were also offered for the departed soul.

Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam Srinagar in a statement expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Sahib. The Anjuman on behalf of the institution and its incarcerated president Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq paid glowing tribute to Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Sahib for his 70-year-long religious, academic, preaching and teaching services. Invoking a hadeeth of the Prophet (SAW), it described the demise of Mufti Sahib as “the death of a scholar is the death of the world”. The deceased also served as HoD of Arabic Department at University of Kashmir.

Terming Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Sahib as a well-versed and highly experienced religious scholar, the Anjuman said the deceased scholar had special religious and academic relations with the Mirwaiz Family, especially with Muhaajir-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah Sahib and Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulana Muhammad Farooq Sahib, and he often used to give his wise advice in religious matters and affairs. Mufti Azhari Sahib had great compassion and love for the present Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, the statement said.

The Anjuman said that during his stay in Srinagar last year, Mufti Azhari Sahib despite being ill made every effort to meet Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, but couldn’t owing the house arrest of Mirwaiz and the prevailing adverse conditions in Kashmir.

Expressing heartfelt condolence and sympathy with his son Moulana Nizam-Ud-Din Nadvi and his thousands of disciples, the Anjuman prayed for Jannat-ul-Firdous to Mufti Abdul Ghani Azhari Sahib and patience for the bereaved family members, associates and his devotees.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print