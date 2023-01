Srinagar: An Improvised Explosive Device was recovered on Wednesday at Kheora area of Rajouri district in Jammu division.

Official sources said that today around 3:00pm an IED was seen on roadside at Kheora opposite JK Bank.

Soon a team of Police and security forces reached to the spot. Subsequently Bomb disposal squad was also summoned to the spot.

Meanwhile BDS has taken IED into safe custody to destroy it.(GNS)

