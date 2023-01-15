Schools asked to cigarette smoking pupils for counselling

Srinagar: The School Education Department has asked the Head of Institutions of all schools to identify the students involved in cigarette smoking and other drug addiction activities for counselling to eradicate the menace.

Quoting official documents, a news agency reported that the Chief Education Officer (CEO) have asked principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and Headmasters to conduct of survey and mapping of shops within periphery of 100 yards selling cigarettes or drugs and identifying the students indulging in smoking.

“It is our moral obligation to educate the students and society about the adverse effect of drug menace,” the CEO said.

He said that, “If we take the message to the students and society in time we will succeed to grow them into civilised adults.”

The officer has also said that since the teacher is a social activist and has a great role in shaping the civilised society and therefore we should put in our best efforts to free the society from this evil.

In this connection, the CEO advised to conduct surveys and mapping of shops in the periphery of 100 yards of Education institutions. “Send the list of shops selling cigarettes and other ill effective substances to this office within five days positively.”

“It is impressed upon all the Head of Institutions (HoIs) to identify the students involved in cigarette smoking and other drug addiction so that they may be counselled in time and the menace shall automatically get eradicated,” the CEO said. (agencies)

