Amit Shah reaches Jammu, will leave for Rajouri to meet Dhangri attack victim families

Srinagar: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Jammu and is scheduled to leave for Rajouri to meet the families of those killed in militant attack in Dhangri village on January 01.

Official sources said that Shah reached Jammu today afternoon and will leave for Rajouri.

He said he is scheduled to meet the families of those killed in a militant attack in Dhangri village on January 01.

The official also said Shah will review the security situation in the district and will also a meet with senior civil and police official later in the day.

Notably, seven civilians were killed after militants attacked several houses in Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 01—(KNO)

