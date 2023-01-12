ACB arrests patwari for demanding, accepting bribe

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said it arrested a patwari from the Udhampur district for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The ACB in a statement said it received a complaint from a person who alleged that he wanted to sell his piece of land and the concerned patwari, Halqa Rasli Gandheran, Udhampur namely Darbinder Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for the issuance of Fard.

On receipt of the complaint, a case FIR No.01/2023 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Udhampur and the investigation was taken up, the probe agency said.

The ACB said that during the course of the investigation, a trap team was constituted which caught the accused officer along with his driver while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in presence of independent witnesses.

“Both of them were arrested on the spot after completing necessary legal formalities, and the bribe amount was also recovered in the presence of the independent witnesses,” the ACB said, adding that further investigation into the case is going on.

