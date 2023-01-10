2 Killed, 1 Injured After Vehicles Collide in Kupwara

Kupwara: At least two persons were killed on spot, and another injured, after two vehicles collided head on, in Hayan village in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district this afternoon.

Reports said that a car bearing number JK09B 2285 collided with an army vehicle in Hayan, resulting in on spot death of two civilians and injuries to another.

The injured person was evacuated from the site and taken to a nearby hospital, from where he has been referred to a Srinagar hospital for preferential treatment.

Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS they are collecting more details regarding the incident. (GNS)

