JKBOSE Announces Tentative Exam Schedule For 10-12th Classes

Srinagar: The authorities on Saturday notified tentative examinations schedule for the conduct of Class 10th, 11th and 12th examination, Annual (Regular) 2023.
“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the tentative dates for the conduct of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th), Higher Secondary Part 1st (Class 11th) and Higher Secondary Part-II (Class 12th) examination, Annual (Regular) 2023, have been fixed,” reads notification issued by the JKBOSE.
It said that while examination in “soft zones areas” shall be conducted in early march, for those falling under “hard zones areas” shall be held in April.
The class 10th examination in soft zones areas shall commence from March 9, 11th from March 6 and 12th from March 4.
Similarly, the class 10th examination in hard zones areas shall commence from April 11, 11th from April 10 and 12th from April 8.
This session, the government has decided to shift all annual regular board exams from to March session except for the identified 444 hard zones for which it has decided to conduct the exams in April. Earlier the examinations were conducted during October-November.
The BOSE has also declared the whole Leh district of Ladakh as a hard zone and has accordingly directed to conduct the exams in the Month of April.
Srinagar: The authorities on Saturday notified tentative examinations schedule for the conduct of Class 10th, 11th and 12th examination, Annual (Regular) 2023.