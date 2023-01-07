Centre declares Dr Asif Maqbool as terrorist under UAPA

Srinagar,: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday declared Dr. Asif Maqbool, who is based in Saudi Arabia, as terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act)-1967.

In a notification, the MHA said that Dr. Asif Maqbool, who is resident of Bandey Payeen, Wagoora, Baramulla, presently based at Daman, Ash Sharqiyah, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is associated with Hizb-Ul- Muhahideen.

“The said Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is in involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms,” reads the notification

According to the MHA,Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces.

The MHA further said that Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is accused in a case investigated by the National Investigating Agency relating to a conspiracy hatched by the cadres of the terrorist organization to undertake violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border.

Dr. Asif Maqbool is the 52nd person to be declared as a terrorist under the UAPA.

