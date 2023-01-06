Sajjad Bazaz Bereaved

Srinagar: Mother-in-law of veteran journalist and Greater Kashmir columnist, Sajjad Bazaz, passed away today in the wee hours at her residence at Mushtaq Colony, Hyderpora. She left for heavenly abode after a brief period of illness. She was a retired teacher. Her Rasm e Chahrum will be on January 08, 2023 (Sunday). Fateh Khwani will be offered at graveyard near Bilal Masjid Gulberg colony near petrol pump at 11 AM on the same day (Sunday).
Notably, Sajjad Bazaz is currently heading Internal Communication Knowledge Management (ICKM) Department of J&K Bank.
Kashmir Reader expresses condolences with Sajad Bazaz and prays for the heavenly abode of the deceased.
