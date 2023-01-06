5.9 Earthquake In Kashmir

Srinagar: A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir Valley on Thursday evening but there was no casualty or damage to property.
MET office here said: “A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 19:55 :51 p.m. today.”
The epicentre of the earthquake was Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan and its coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 36.39 degrees north and longitude 70.66 Degrees East, they said.
The quake lasted for barely a few seconds and most people did not even feel it. Official sources said that there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident. There was no loss to property either, they added.
Kashmir Valley is situated in a highly earthquake prone seismological region of South Asia.
Temblors have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past. Over 80,000 people were killed in an earthquake that hit the two sides of divided Kashmir under Indian and Pakistan control on October 8, 2005. The 2005 earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.
