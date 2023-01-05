3 Persons Jump Police Naka In Rajouri: Police

Jammu: Police on Wednesday said that three person travelling on a motorcycle jumped its naka in Rajouri district but rejected as untrue social reports that they the trio was carrying weapons.

“A motorcycle broke police naka today late evening at Thalka near Nowshera after which cops with the help of locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it at some distance,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Three person travelling on the motorcycle however left the vehicle in the middle of road and escaped,” he said, adding, “Searches have been launched but it is clarified that these suspects were not carrying any weapons and this information being shared on social media is not true.”

He said people are advised not to spread the rumour regarding these people carrying weapons. (GNS)

