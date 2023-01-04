Police Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward For Info

NIA Team Visits Spot, May Takeover Probe

Rajouri/Jammu: Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone sharing information about those involved in the twin attacks in Rajouri district, which killed six civilians, including two children, and injured 11 others.

Security forces on Tuesday continued the cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Dhangri village area for the third consecutive day to trace the attackers.

Police in a statement said details of the person sharing the information will be kept secret.

A team of NIA led by a senior officer also visited the site at Dhangri village Tuesday afternoon and conducted an hour-long initial investigation into the firing and IED blast incidents, sources said.

The CASO is going on by the Army, police and paramilitary forces in the vast area of a forest belt adjoining Dhangri, they said.

Sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service, the sources said.

On Sunday evening, attackers opened fire on three houses in Dhangri village in Rajouri, killing four civilians and injuring six.

On Monday, an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the attackers went off and two children, who were cousins, were killed and six persons were injured.

The incidents, occurring barely 14 hours apart, triggered protests across the district.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday night had said a probe will be conducted into “security lapse” in the wake of the incidents. (PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print