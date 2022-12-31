Gulmarg, Pahalgam record season’s coldest night

Srinagar: The night temperature recorded an improvement at most places of Kashmir while Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 8.0 degree Celsius and minus 9.0 degree Celsius respectively.

After fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir and other parts of the Valley recorded an improvement in the minimum temperature.

Mercury in Srinagar settled at 0.4 degree Celsius.

The mercury settled at 0.5 degree Celsius in Qazigund while Kupwara in northern district recorded a low of minus 1.1 degree Celsius.

Pertinently, the weatherman had predicted further drop in minimum temperature, saying that amid dry weather conditions till January 7, the days will be warmer and the nights will be colder—(KNO)

