DC Anantnag launches 3160 Cr NABARD Potential Plan for District

PLP document forms basis for finalization of the Annual Credit Plan of the district: DDM NABARD

ANANTNAG: NABARD has envisaged a potential of Rs 3160 crore in Anantnag district for the year 2023-24 which can be tapped by banks, financial institutions and development departments in the district.

This was revealed at a district level consultative committee meeting held under the chairmanship of DC Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom.

The meeting was attended by, ADDC, Joint Director Planning, DDM NABARD, LDM, district officers from various departments and banks were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner launched the Potential-linked Credit Plan (PLP) prepared by NABARD for the ensuing year.

The PLP would form the basis for the preparation of the annual District Credit plan for the upcoming year, DDM NABARD Rouf Zargar said.

The PLP is being prepared based on the policies of the Central and State Governments and reflect the national priorities of the Government of India to scale up lending to various sectors of the economy, he stated.

Giving further details, Zargar said that NABARD has envisaged a total credit potential of 3160 crores for the year 2023-24 under priority sector and the PLP has been prepared keeping in view the revised guidelines from Government of India & RBI.

He added that the PLP takes into account the various sectors such as Agriculture, MSME, solar energy, food/agro-processing, export credit, Education and Housing sectors.

The DC emphasized upon the banks to increase the lending in Agriculture and also the allied activities to generate employment in the district. He highlighted the need for area and activity specific schemes for integrating income generating activities under group mode such as SHGs, JLGs and FPOs.

Further, he advised the departments and banks to utilize the NABARD’s PLP document as a reference guide while setting up their targets for the next financial year.

