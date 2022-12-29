CUK holds day long Seerat Conference

Srinagar: Department of Students Welfare in collaboration with the Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir organized Seerat Conference on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) – (The Benefactor of Humanity) at the varsity’s Tulmulla Campus here on Wednesday.

The Conference started with Quran recitation by Sami-Ullah Bhat, student of department of Comparative Religion and naat recitation was done by Azim Shafi, student of department of Islamic Studies.

Former Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir, Prof. Mehraj Ud Din Mir in his presidential address said that the Prophet (PBUH) is a leading light for humanity who took the world out of the realms of darkness.

Justice (retired) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani while presenting the keynote address praised the organizers for the idea of organizing this conference and said these conferences are the need of the hour. He further added that the entire world needs equality and justice which can be established based on the seerat of the Prophet (PBUH). He further talked about the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Renowned scholar of Islam, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi congratulated the organizers and the University administration for organizing the conference. He spoke extensively about the life of the Prophet (PBUH) and said that his youth is the best example for the younger generation of today. “People from all walks of life whether a father, a son, a husband or anyone holding an exalted positions must try and follow the life and footsteps of the Prophet (PBUH) to lead better life”, he added. He further said that the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) must be read with an open mind.

Noted islamic scholar, Maulana Adnan Nadvi in his address said that the uniqueness and novelty of the seerat of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) can never diminish. “In order to truly love Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), we must understand various facets of his life.

He further added that following the Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH)can act as a healing power for the troubled state of humanity in the world.

Registrar CUK, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar in his address said that this conference has enlightened the minds of everyone. He said that the Prophet (PBUH) has been a leader for all. He emphasized the fact that the initial teaching of the Quran was to read and recite hence gaining education is a very important teaching of Islam.

Dr. Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, Dean Students Welfare while presenting the welcome address said that the main objective of this conference is to pass on the message and teachings of our Prophet to the people as it is for true guidance for this world and hereafter. While talking about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) he said that the message of the Prophet is still alive today and will remain forever and his teachings are relevant for all times to come.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Zargar, Coordinator department of Religious Studies in his inaugural address talked about the importance of organizing these conferences for the students.

The participating students recited Na’ats and gave presentations on the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) enthralling the audience. Sibghatullah from the department of Religious Studies and Showkat Ahmad Dar from department of Education secured first position in na’at and presentation respectively. Dr. Showkat Ahmad, Assistant Professor from the department of Religious Studies conducted the programme and

Deputy Director, DSW, Dr Asif Khan proposed the vote of thanks.

