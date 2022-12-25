LG greets people on Christmas

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.
In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all and wish everyone a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year”.
“Christmas epitomises the spirit of forgiveness and peace. It is an occasion to celebrate and imbibe Jesus Christ’s message of brotherhood, compassion and forgiveness. May the Christmas this year usher in peace, happiness and joy for all,” the Lt Governor said.
