KU announces winter vacations from Jan-02 to Feb-15

Srinagar:The University of Kashmir (KU) Friday announced winter vacations from January-02 to February-15

Assistant Registrar of KU in a notification has said “It is notified for the information of all concerned that the teaching faculty of the main and satellite campuses shall observe winter vacation from January-02 February-15.”

The notification further reads that “However, the Heads of the Departments shall ensure that the examinations and implementation of extramunraly funded research projects etc. does not get affected.”

“The remedial classes, if any, shall be conducted in offline or online mode during vacations,” the Assistant Registrar said—(KNO)

