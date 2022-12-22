Skill training on sheep and goat farming commences at SKUAST-K 

Srinagar: SK University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Tuesday commenced a week-long skill development programme on ‘Profitable Sheep and Goat Farming Management Practices’ for aspiring entrepreneurs in the sector at Shuhma campus
More than 25 aspiring entrepreneurs and sheep breeders from across Kashmir participated in the seven-day training being organised by the SKUAST-K’s Mountain Research Centre for Sheep & Goat, Shuhama, under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in its E-SDP Scheme.
Incharge Sheep Research Centre and Training Coordinator, Dr HA Ahmed, in the inaugural address, gave a detailed overview of the programme. In J&K, Sheep and Goat Sector has enormous entrepreneurial potential to engage unemployed educated youth considering the agro-geo-climatic conditions and food habits of the local populace. However, research-based technologies vis-à-vis breeding, feeding, management and health care of the livestock need to be transferred from lab to land for profitability and sustainability of the sector, said HA Ahmad. Scientists working at the centre also participated in the programme and encouraged the youth for venturing into this promising sector.