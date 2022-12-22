Sgr-Jmu highway reopens after 15 hr closure

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened after remaining closed for more than 15 hours following major stone-slide at near Dewal Bridge in Udhampur and blasting in Banihal, officials said on Wednesday.
“From 20-12-2022, 1700 hours to 1700 hours on 21-12-2022, Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked for 12 hours 32 minutes due to stoneslide near Dewal Bridge (Udhampur) and for 4 hours and 30 minutes due to blasting at Kishtwari Pather (Banihal). However, both the blockage overlapped with each other and the cumulative time remained 15 hours 2 minutes,” a traffic department official told GNS.
Likewise, vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal Srinagar and vice-versa had also been suspended.
“Traffic released from both ends on Jammu-Srinagar highway after clearance of debris (single carriageway).”
He said subjected to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs passenger and private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar highway viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri with Shopian, as well as SSG road, was through for traffic movement, the official added. (GNS)