LG announces three new schemes for agriculture, towns development, Panchayats

JAMMU: Three new schemes, Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Aspirational Towns Development Programme, and Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme were announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. These projects have been approved by the Administrative Council chaired by the Lt Governor.

In July this year the UT administration constituted an Apex Committee with Dr Mangala Rai, former DG ICAR, as Chairman, for holistic development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors. The committee came up with a comprehensive plan in the form of 29 projects. The unique thing about these projects was the fact that their formulation was undertaken in a consultative mode – ensuring that the opinion of all stakeholders including farmers was taken onboard.

The projects which have been approved by the administrative council and having an outlay of Rs 5,013 crore over the next five years shall transform the agriculture economy of J&K putting it on a new trajectory of growth, the LG said.

The interventions shall create employment opportunities for over 2.8 lakh youth and establish around 19,000 enterprises. More than 2.5 lakh persons shall be skilled in various agri-enterprises ranging from seed production, precision farming of vegetables, bee-rearing, cocoon production, mushroom farming, integrated & organic agriculture, high-density fruit farming to processing, dairying, sheep & poultry farming as well as fodder production, the LG office said.

The Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme will select the most backward 285 Panchayats (One Panchayat per Block) for their holistic development. These Aspirational Panchayats shall be developed through convergence of various ongoing District/ UT Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes. Additional financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh shall be provided to the selected Panchayats.

The Aspirational Towns Development Programme will be granted additional aid under the Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF) to incentivise reforms in Municipalitie

“It is our responsibility and resolve to ensure that the aspirations of the people get fulfilled,” the Lt Governor said.

