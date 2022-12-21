Traffic to remain suspended on Srinagar-Jammu Highway today

Srinagar: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain suspended today due to a stone-slide near near Dewal bridge, officials said here.

An official said that traffic movement of all types of vehicles will remain suspended on NH-44 in view of major stone-slide near Dewal bridge which has damaged both tubes of the highway.

He said likewise vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal Srinagar and vice-versa shall also remain suspended.

“People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW without confirmation from Traffic control units, Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191- 2740550, 9419147732), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091) and Ramban (9419993745),” he said—(KNO)

