Infiltration to great extent stopped, almost all cases of target killings solved: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Pulwama: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said infiltration to a large extent has been stopped and almost all cases of target killings have been solved.

Talking to reporters in Pulwama, DGP, said security arrangements on border so as to foil any attempt of infiltration are very effective and to a large extent infiltration has been checked and some attempts were made but infiltrators were killed.

He also said that almost all cases of target killing have been solved and just one or two cases are pending in which involved persons have been identified and very soon pending cases will be closed too.

The DGP also said a large number of cases have been registered against drug peddlers and more than 2000 persons have been arrested.

He said among them many were slapped with PSA and strict action against is being taken so as to curb this menace.

He said earlier people were killed with bullet but now people are being killed with drugs here as whosoever uses it once searches for it again and again.

“Attempts are being to drop drugs through drones especially in Jammu region, however, every effort is being made to curb this menace,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, while talking to reporters in Tral area, he said that he would like to congratulate the people and youth in particular for not opting the path of terror and choosing peace and prosperity.

He said that Tral is almost militancy free now and has become an abode of peace. “Youth must continue this path as those who chose the wrong path never came back,” he said—(KNO

