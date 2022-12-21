Div Com Kashmir reviews progress of in-situ development of model hamlets of Dal Lake

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of officers to review the progress of a comprehensive plan for development of five hamlets as model villages in Dal Lake which will be replicated for other 34 villages with the passage of time.

Pertinently, the Divisional administration had proposed various initiatives to help the people of Dal Lake in adopting sustainable livelihood, developing tourism infrastructure and bringing those hamlets on the map of the tourism circuit.

The meeting was attended by Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Director Tourism, VC, LCMA, Director Health Services, ADC Srinagar, officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, UDAK, Labour, PHE, PDD and other departments.

While reviewing the Department wise progress, Div Com exhorted on officers to expedite the implementation of proposed plans and schemes pertaining to concerned departments.

Div Com asked VC, LCMA to utilize machines for cleaning and widening of navigation channels besides he was asked to complete the construction of a centralized Sewage Treatment Plant.

Regarding development of public parks, Div Com asked the Floriculture Department to convert the land which has been made available after relocating some households to other places. VC, LCMA was also directed to demarcate the available land that could be developed into public parks.

Showing the serious concern regarding use of Gillnet by locals in model villages which reduce the quantity of fish in water, Div Com asked all the concerned officers to enforce the complete ban on use of Gillnet.

The Director H&H informed that the department has eighteen craft centers in Dal area which help locals to earn livelihood.

The Agriculture, Horticulture and Floriculture department were impressed to get the organic certification of fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides used by Dal inhabitants besides implement respective Centrally Sponsored Schemes and UT schemes.

Similar, directions were passed to other departments for completion of their proposed plans in model villages of dal Lake.

Meanwhile, Div Com directed all the departments to submit the report of all the actions taken in the five model villages.

