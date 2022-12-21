Day 10: Will put every possible effort to retrieve body of Sopore girl: SSP SDRF

Sopore: Senior superintendent (SSP) SDRF Kashmir, Firdous Iqbal on Wednesday said they have been putting every possible effort to retrive the body of a teenage girl, who had jumped into the river Jhelum in Sopore around 10 days ago.

After taking first hand report of the search and rescue operation in Sopore today, he said the department will come up with all the resources available to retrieve the body of the girl.

He said they have identified different spots from Jamai and Chankhan bridge and based on the experience and inputs, searches are being carried at different spots.

“The water near the bridge is a bit speedy, above all there there is a depth, which is making it difficult to trace out the body. However, I have advised the team to locally purchase whatever is needed for the operation,” he said.

He also said Sopore town as well as the Wular Lake will get SDRF component as the area is already a high level flood division and the approval for the same has already been forwarded to higher ups.

Notably, the search operation to trace the missing girl entered 10th day today—

