As Chilla-i-Kalan begins, Srinagar, other Kashmir parts record coldest nights of season

Srinagar’: The 40-day harshest winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan has intensified the chill in Kashmir as night temperature has further decreased while most parts including Srinagar recorded coldest nights of the season.

Srinagar has recorded coldest night of season at minus 4.2 degree celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

It further added Pahalgam also recorded coldest night of the season at minus 6.2 degree celsius.

“The night temperature in Qazigund in South Kashmir settled at minus 4.2 degree celsius while in Kokernag it settled at minus 2.4 degree celsius.”

As per the data Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded coldest night of season at minus 4.4 degree celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a low of minus 4.6 degree celsius.

In Anantnag, the mercury settled at minus 4.3 degree celsius.

Pertinently, the 40-day harshest winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan began today in Kashmir while the weatherman has predicted intense cold wave in coming days amid persistent dry spell in the Valley.

The two-day wet spell is expected to break the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir on December 29 and 30—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print