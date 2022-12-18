Political leaders arrive in Rajouri as army firing victims cremated

LG announces Rs 5 lakh compensation, says price of life cannot be set in monetary terms

Rajouri/Jammu: Two persons who died of firing outside an army camp were cremated in Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha described the incident as “very unfortunate” and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar, both residents of Pahlyana, were killed and another person, Anil Kumar of Uttarakhand was injured in a firing incident outside the Army camp near its Alpha gate in Rajouri town on Friday morning.

While the Army in a tweet said some “unidentified” terrorists had started firing at the camp, eyewitnesses claimed that a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at the approaching locals, resulting in casualties.

District Development Commissioner Vikas Kundal, Deputy Inspector General of Police Haseeb Mughal and other senior civil and police officers joined thousands of people in the cremation of the deceased at the local crematory.

The cremation passed off peacefully without any untoward incident, an official said.

“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still, I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha posted on Twitter.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print