J&K BJP President meets family

Leaders of different political parties visited the bereaved family and demanded a time-bound probe into the incident and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased.
“It is a tragic incident and whosoever is found involved will have to face the law. Army is conducting a court of inquiry and police have launched its investigation after registering a case,” J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters after meeting the families of the deceased in Rajouri.
He said Lt Governor telephoned the victims’ families to assure that justice will be done to them, adding, “I have talked to the General officer Commanding-in-Chief, northern Command and GOC 25 Infantry Division based in Rajouri over the incident.”
Raina said the Army is a professional force and known for its discipline, bravery and upholding human rights, adding, “I have full faith that the investigation will be completed in a time-bound manner to award exemplary punishment to the guilty.”
Referring to the killing of three local youths of Rajouri in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18, 2020, the BJP leader said the Army’s court of inquiry nailed the guilty and took stern action against them.
